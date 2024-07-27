Maharashtra: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing To Be Finalised? Key Meeting In Delhi Today; CM, DCMs To Meet Shah

Today, three key leaders from Maharashtra are in Delhi: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The trio is set to meet with Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah to discuss the upcoming assembly elections, with the primary focus on finalizing the seat-sharing formula. Political observers are closely watching this meeting, as a full and final decision on the seat allocation is expected tonight.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Delhi yesterday for a planning commission meeting held earlier today. Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis are also in Delhi, with Fadnavis attending a meeting between Amit Shah and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-governed states this evening. Following this, a late-night meeting with Amit Shah, Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar will take place, where election strategies and seat allocation will be discussed, according to sources.

Today is a crucial day for Maharashtra, as the three major Mahayuti leaders are in Delhi. The evening meeting with Amit Shah aims to address any obstacles related to the state assembly elections and discuss the seat-sharing formula. The formula for how many seats each faction will receive is expected to be decided in this meeting, drawing significant attention from all parties involved.

The Ajit Pawar faction and the Shinde faction each seek more than 80 seats. All eyes are on whether Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Shinde will present this demand to Amit Shah and how Shah will respond. Currently, the BJP holds 104 assembly seats, which, when combined with independent candidates, increases their numbers. The BJP aims to secure as many seats as possible in the assembly elections. However, if the Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions insist on over 80 seats each, it could create a deadlock for the BJP. Consequently, the outcome of tonight's meeting is highly anticipated.