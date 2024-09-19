Maharashtra: Mahayuti Unlikely to Retain Power Due to Ladki Bahin Yojana, Says Sharad Pawar

The Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Yojana is generating widespread discussion in the state, with its deadline extended to September 30. The scheme provides Rs. 1500 to registered women, and 1 crore 59 lakh women have already received two months’ worth of funds. Enrollment in the scheme continues to rise. While the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders criticize the Mahayuti government, they have promised to double the amount if they return to power. Sharad Pawar has made comments regarding this promise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning his third term, recently praised the scheme. Pawar questioned why he didn't address the issues faced by women during his party's tenure, asserting that the suffering of women under the previous government was overlooked. Pawar emphasized the urgent need for women’s safety in the state, highlighting that violence against women is a common news topic. He criticized the government for focusing on financial aid and advertising instead of genuinely addressing women's oppression, which he claims has worsened.

Pawar believes the impact of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will be minimal as families struggle with unemployment, inflation, and gender-based oppression. He stated that the scheme's financial benefit is limited and won't significantly improve women's conditions. Speaking in an interview, he shared insights from his interactions with women in villages, who express skepticism about the scheme's effectiveness.