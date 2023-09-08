Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at Kurla slum
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 8, 2023 07:35 AM2023-09-08T07:35:34+5:302023-09-08T11:01:00+5:30
A fire broke out at a slum in Kurla east of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai, in the wee hours of Friday (September 8).No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
According to officials, the locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Following the information, fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the fire.