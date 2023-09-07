Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at Thane factory, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in a shut factory in Thane city on Thursday, but there was no report of anyone getting injured. The blaze at the factory in Wagle Estate started at 2:40pm and was doused after an hour, Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Two fire engines were deployed along with personnel to douse the fire. The cause of the blaze is not yet known, Tadvi informed.

In an similar incident on September 6, A fire incident occurred at Tejas Centring And Construction Equipment company in Shelarwadi, Chikhali earlier today. The blaze, which began at 9:42 am, swiftly engulfed the company's office and paint booth. Fortunately, all employees managed to evacuate safely, and no casualties were reported.

Pimpri Chinchwad fire brigade team responded promptly to the emergency call, dispatching four vehicles to the scene. Firefighters worked diligently to bring the flames under control. Despite their efforts, valuable items including furniture, documents, computers, and laptops inside the office were consumed by the fire.