Maharashtra: Man duped of Rs 11.25 lakh with offer of work from home

A man was allegedly cheated of Rs 11.25 lakh through an online offer of a work from home job in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. The police have arrested one person in this connection.

The victim had come across an advertisement on a social media platform about such a job offer. He was directed to a link on an online messaging service where he was asked to make certain payments for the job offer and have a good income, a police release said.

The victim made payments worth Rs 11.25 lakh from time-to-time, it said. When he did not get the job as promised, he lodged a police complaint on Monday. The cyber cell of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police started a probe into the matter and found the money was credited to a bank account.

A probe was on into the case, it added. The police also appealed to people not to fall prey to such fake job offers on social media.