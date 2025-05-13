Maharashtra: Man-Eating Tigress Captured After Killing 3 in Chandrapur (Watch Video)

A tigress, which had been causing widespread fear and tension among the locals after killing three women in Chandrapur district, has finally been captured after five days of terror. The authorities, who had been working tirelessly to track the big cat, managed to cage the tigress, bringing an end to the threat that had gripped in the region.

Tigress killed Bhuvaneshwari Bhendre, 30, of Bhadurni village on Monday morning. He went for collecting tendu leaves with her family in the Mul forest range of Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. The attack, which occurred around 7 am in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) buffer zone, marks the fifth tiger-related fatality in the district in just three days. Mid-day reported that three women were killed on May 10 and another on May 11 in similar attacks while collecting tendu leaves in the Sindewahi forest area, raising concerns among locals and forest officials.

Meanwhile a 60-year-old man, Maroti Borkar of Gangasagar Heti village, was killed by a tiger on Tuesday, April 15, in the Talodhi Balapur forest range of Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. Borkar was collecting mahua flowers when the attack occurred. Forest officials recovered his body and transported it to a Nagbhid government hospital for post-mortem. The range forest officer is investigating the incident.