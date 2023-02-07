Maharashtra: Man held for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Thane district

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles in Kashimira area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

The police had received several complaints about motorcycle thefts in Kashimira and were keeping a vigil in the area, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Sunday nabbed the accused, who was involved in nine cases of motorcycle thefts in the limits of Kashimira, Navghar, Mira Road, Tulinj police stations and DN Nagar police station in neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

The police also recovered 10 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 4.2 lakh from him, the official added.