Maharashtra: Man held for chain snatching in Mira Bhayander

A man has been arrested in connection with 10 cases of chain snatching in Mira Bhayander town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

The police were probing cases of chain snatching reported in the limits of Mira Bhayander, senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade of the Crime Unit I Kashimira said.

Based on tip-offs and technical inputs, they zeroed in on the main accused and seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.55 lakh and two motorcycles from him, he said.

The accused was allegedly involved in thefts at Navghar, Kashimira, Valiv, Manickpur, Kasarwadavali, Kongaon, Konwa-Pune and Sion-Mumbai, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.