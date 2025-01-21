Maharashtra: Man in Bhusawal Fakes Truck Theft to Settle Sister's Wedding Loan, Arrested After Police Probe

A man from Bhusawal sold his truck to pay off a loan for his sister's wedding and then falsely reported it stolen to collect insurance money. However, police investigations revealed the truth, and the accused later confessed.

On January 17, Salman reported to the Bhusawal police that while driving from Jamner, three unknown individuals had stolen his empty truck near Kunha village at night. Despite searching the area and reviewing CCTV footage, no evidence of the theft was found, leading police to suspect Salman. After gaining his trust, he admitted to fabricating the story.

To settle his sister's wedding loan, Salman had devised this plan. He sold the truck to a scrap dealer in Jalgaon for Rs 1 lakh 75 thousand and attempted to disguise this sale as a theft for insurance purposes. After verifying the documents, police confirmed that the truck had indeed been sold as scrap.