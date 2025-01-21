Pune Shocker: 18-Year Old Girl Sexually Assaulted and Blackmailed by Her Instagram Friend and His Associate

A shocking incident occurred in Pune where, two individuals met on Instagram, and their initial friendship developed into a romantic relationship. The boyfriend, claiming to love the girl, forced her into non-consensual sex and recorded it with photos and videos.

He then threatened to release these recordings unless she maintained a relationship with his friend. This incident was reported at the Parvati Police Station. The 18-year-old girl filed a complaint, resulting in charges against two young men.

According to the police, the victim was 17 and a half years old when she first met one of the accused on Instagram, which led to several meetings. The accused threatened her with the release of the recordings and engaged in non-consensual intercourse. Both he and his friend subsequently blackmailed her.

Ultimately, she decided to report the situation to the police, which led to a case being opened at the Parvati Police Station. Charges have been filed under sections 64(1) and 70(1) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of the POCSO Act. Police Inspector Amol More is in charge of the investigation.