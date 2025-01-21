Online Extortion in Thane: Man Arrested in Kalyan for Befriending Girls on Instagram, Threatening to Share Cropped Photos for Money

A man has been arrested by the Manpada police in Kalyan for allegedly befriending girls on Instagram and threatening them. The accused reportedly targeted a minor girl, establishing a connection through social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane from the Manpada Police Station, the suspect shared photos with the girl and then manipulated them by cropping. He subsequently threatened to make these crop images public on social media unless she paid him money. The accused, identified as Akash Dabhade from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

"A man befriended a minor girl on Instagram and Facebook, shared some photos with her, and then cropped those photos. He threatened to viral them on social media and demanded money from her," Kadbane said to news agency IANS.

The police have taken swift action in response to this alarming case of online harassment and extortion. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to uncover any additional victims and gather more evidence against the accused.