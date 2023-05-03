Assam Cong lodges FIR against Badruddin Ajmal for 'derogatory' remarks

Guwahati, May 3 Assam Congress lodged a police complaint on Wednesday against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, accusing him of using 'unparliamentary' language against state Congress President Bhupen Bora and other leaders.

In the FIR, Assam Congress leader Monojit Mahanta claimed that Ajmal has recently made a derogatory statement in public saying that "Thakur ne hizron ka dal banaya" (God has made a team of eunuchs), a jibe that was aimed at the grand old party.

Mahanta has further written in his complaint that the AIUDF chief crossed all limits in attacking the Congress party's state president Bhupen Bora and other leaders of 10 opposition parties with whom the Congress has been trying to forge an alliance to take on BJP in 2024.

The Congress leader mentioned that Ajmal earlier also issued derogatory statements against the women community and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, Ajmal sparked a row last year by saying that Muslim men get married soon after they attain the age of 21 according to the law, while Hindus keep themselves unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations with at least three women.

He further said that this is why Hindus nowadays have fewer children.

"After the age of 40, Hindus get married. How can they have children if they marry so late? When you sow only on fertile land, you can expect good results," Ajmal added.

He advised Hindus to follow the same formula for getting married as Muslims do.

AIUDF leader said that if Hindu girls marry men at the age of 18-20 years, they can have a good number of children.

In this regard, Ajmal also took a swipe at Himanta Biswa Sarma following which the AIUDF leader came under heavy attack from the BJP.

Assam State Commission for Women also issued a notice to Badruddin Ajmal for those remarks.



