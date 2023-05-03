NCP worker writes letter in blood urging Sharad Pawar to reconsider resignation

Following Sharad Pawar's unexpected decision to resign as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, party worker Sandeep Kale wrote a letter to him using his own blood, pleading with him to reconsider his decision and remain in his current role.

In the letter, Kale described Sharad Pawar as "our mentor" and said his resignation announcement left the party workers orphaned.

"This decision of yours is not acceptable to anyone. With this shocking announcement of yours, we have been orphaned. Pawar saheb, you are our idol and our mentor. Please change your decision to resign as NCP president," Kale wrote in the letter using his blood.

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, declared that he would be resigning as the party's chief, which led to a heartfelt response from numerous NCP leaders, workers, and supporters who pleaded with him to rethink his decision.