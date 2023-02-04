Maharashtra: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for beating farm worker to death in Latur

A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for beating to death a labourer working in his farm.

The court of judge R B Rate on Friday found the accused Nitin Mahadev Sugave guilty of charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him.

According to the prosecution, the victim Govind Ram Yadav worked in the accused man's farm in Borphal village of Ausa tehsil.