Maharashtra: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for beating farm worker to death in Latur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2023 05:12 PM 2023-02-04T17:12:14+5:30 2023-02-04T17:12:30+5:30
A court in Maharashtra's Latur district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for beating to death a labourer working in his farm.
The court of judge R B Rate on Friday found the accused Nitin Mahadev Sugave guilty of charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The man was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him.
The man was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed on him. According to the prosecution, the victim Govind Ram Yadav worked in the accused man's farm in Borphal village of Ausa tehsil.