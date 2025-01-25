Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Resumes Fight for Maratha Reservation with Indefinite Hunger Strike

Maratha Reservation Movement leader Manoj Jarange began an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, demanding the issuance of Kunbi certificates for the Maratha community, the implementation of the Sagesoyare Ordinance, and the extension of Justice Shinde's committee. He expressed confidence that the government would address these issues.

Jarange resumed his fast at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the Sagesoyare Ordinance's passage on January 26 without implementation. He highlighted the significant challenges facing the Marathas as the reason for his protest. His demands include immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates, provision of resources for their distribution, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and adherence to gazette notifications from Hyderabad, Satara, and Bombay. He also called for the inclusion of families of those who committed suicide for reservation in government jobs and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to accept all demands. Many members of the Maratha community showed their support.

Moreover, Jarange demanded the death penalty for those involved in the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh and called for an end to hooliganism, insisting that all demands related to the Somnath Suryavanshi case be met. He pledged to continue his fight for justice for Santosh Deshmukh.