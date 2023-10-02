Maharashtra: Mild tremor of 2.8 magnitude recorded in Latur's Hasori area
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2023 03:03 PM 2023-10-02T15:03:16+5:30 2023-10-02T15:04:48+5:30
Latur experienced mild tremors in the Hasori area of Nilanga taluka at 6:29 a.m. on Monday. A seismometer at Aurad detected a 2.8-magnitude earthquake during the event.
Notably, Hasori faced similar mild tremors last year, prompting a team from Delhi to inspect the site and install monitoring equipment at Aurad Shahajani.
The Seismological Centre's R A Singh confirmed the tremor occurrence. District Disaster Management Officer Sakeb Usmani reassured the public, urging them not to panic in response to the mild tremor.