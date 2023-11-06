Maharashtra Minister demands SIT probe into Maratha reservation agitation violence

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister and the guardian minister for Beed, Dhananjay Munde, have called for the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the violence that erupted during the Maratha reservation agitation in Beed district last week. Munde alleged that the recent violence in the district was a well-orchestrated conspiracy, and an SIT is needed to identify the mastermind behind the unrest.

During the Maratha quota agitation, which occurred last week, Beed witnessed incidents of vandalism and arson, including the setting of houses belonging to some legislators on fire. Munde, in response to the violence, visited the areas where these incidents occurred, including the residences of MLAs Prakash Solanke, Sandip Kshirsagar, former minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar, and other locations.

Addressing the media after his visit, Munde stated, "When Solanke's residence was set ablaze in Majalgaon, and the mob could not be controlled, a force from the police headquarters was sent to the area. The violence then spread to Beed city, and the force was not enough here." He raised concerns about what he considered a failure of police intelligence in the handling of the situation.

Munde disclosed that the police had identified approximately 250-300 individuals involved in the attack on Solanke's residence and the violence in Beed city. While acknowledging that the investigation is making progress, he stressed the need for an SIT probe to expedite the inquiry and uncover the mastermind and culprits responsible for the violence.

The minister announced his intention to meet with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief ministers to advocate for an SIT probe into the Beed violence. Munde emphasized that a comprehensive investigation would be carried out, including an examination of the police's role, as the violence persisted for eight hours.

Describing the violence as a meticulously planned conspiracy, Munde cited the targeting of specific houses as evidence. He also highlighted the unprecedented nature of the attacks, stating, "We have seen agitations where government offices were targeted. Even the freedom fighters never attacked the homes of the British. Torching residences of public representatives cannot be comprehended."