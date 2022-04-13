Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde admitted to hospital after fainting

Social Justice Minister of Maharashtra and leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dhananjay Munde was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he suddenly fainted on Tuesday.

However, on his way to the hospital to meet Munde, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the media persons that he (Munde) did not suffer a heart attack, but will be shifted to the ICU by the evening.

"There is no need to worry. Dhananjay Munde will be shifted from ICU by the evening," Ajit Pawar said.

"He did not have a minor attack. He fainted and as he became unconscious, he was immediately taken to the hospital," he added.

Munde was also diagnosed positive for Coronvairus in June 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

