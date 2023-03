Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai to resolve Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue?

Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai appointed for the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. Both ministers will be visiting Belagavi in Karnataka on December 3.

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute has resurfaced amid remarks from both the state governments over the claim on villages in the border region. The comments by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier this week created huge uproar in Maharashtra politics with both factions taking dig at each other.