Maharashtra: Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police seizes e-cigarettes worth Rs 5.40 lakh

E-cigarettes being sold illegally were seized in raids carried out on shops by teams of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police over the last three days.

Three shops were found selling such e-cigarettes in Mira Road and items worth Rs 5.40 lakh were seized, Senior Inspector Rahul Rakh of MBVV's Central Crime Unit said.

According to a report of PTI, Cases under Indian Penal Code and other Acts have been registered at Nayanagar and Kashimira police stations, he said.