Maharashtra MLA Requests Public Holiday for Ayodhya Ram Temple Installation Ceremony

Mumbai: BJP leader and Kandivli East MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to declare a public holiday on January 22, 2024, to mark the installation ceremony of Lord Ram's idol in the recently constructed Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

January 22 marks the culmination of centuries-long struggles to build the temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership played a crucial role in the temple's completion. Millions of Ram devotees have eagerly awaited this historic moment. Bhatkalkar's plea comes in the light of this grand ceremony.



In a letter to the Chief Minister, Bhatkhalkar requested a public holiday to enable citizens to celebrate and witness the auspicious ceremony. He envisioned widespread Diwali celebrations with diyas lit in every household. To facilitate participation, Bhatkhalkar urged the government to declare a public holiday and recommend the same to private institutions.

