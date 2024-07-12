Maharashtra MLC Election 2024: Voting Ends for 11 Seats; Results Anticipated Soon

Voting for the 11 seats of the Legislative Council has concluded, and everyone is eagerly awaiting the results, which are expected in the next few hours. Today's Legislative Council election has garnered significant attention. A total of 12 candidates are contesting for these 11 seats. The Mahavikas Aghadi has fielded an additional candidate, making this election highly competitive. Both the Mahayuti and the Mahavikas Aghadi claim that all their candidates will emerge victorious, leading to widespread anticipation about which candidates will face defeat. The results of this election will be declared today.

Candidates and their respective parties:

BJP:

Pankaja Munde

Parinay Fuke

Amit Borkhe

Yogesh Tilekar

Sadabhau Khot

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction):

Bhavana Gawli

Kripal Tumane

Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar Faction):

Shivajirao Garje

Congress:

Dr. Pragya Rajiv Satav

Peasants and Workers Party (Sharad Pawar Support):

Jayant Patil

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Faction):

Milind Narvekar

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has meticulously planned for Milind Narvekar's victory. Thackeray has also appealed to legislators for their support of Jayant Patil from the Peasants and Workers Party. There is keen interest in seeing which side will prevail in this election.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Ganpat Gaikwad was allowed to vote by the Election Commission despite opposition demands to disallow it. Gaikwad is currently in judicial custody in Taloja jail after shooting a Shinde Sena leader inside the Ulhasnagar police station. Congress and its alliance partners had demanded that Gaikwad not be allowed to vote according to the rules. However, the ECI, citing the case of Ramesh Kadam, who was allowed to vote despite being in prison, permitted Gaikwad's voting.