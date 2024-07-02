Maharashtra MLC Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Secures Mumbai Graduates and Teachers Constituencies, BJP Retains Konkan Graduates Seat

In the recent biennial elections for four Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious in the Mumbai graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, while the BJP successfully defended its seat in the Konkan graduates’ constituency.

The Sena (UBT) maintained its hold on the Mumbai graduates’ seat, a position it has maintained since 1985. Anil Parab of Sena (UBT) secured victory in this constituency by defeating BJP’s Kiran Shelar. In the Konkan graduates’ seat, Niranjan Davakhare emerged triumphant, defeating Ramesh Keer from the Congress. Meanwhile, in the Mumbai teachers’ seat, J M Abhyankar of Sena (UBT) secured a win by defeating Subhash More of Shikshak Bharti.

The polling for the biennial elections to the four MLC seats was held on June 26, with the counting conducted on Monday.

In the Mumbai graduates’ constituency, the main contest was between Anil Parab of Sena (UBT) and Kiran Shelar of BJP. Meanwhile, the Mumbai teachers’ constituency saw a competitive race involving J M Abhyankar, Shivajirao Nalawade from NCP, Shivnath Darade from BJP, and Shivaji Shendge supported by Sena under Shinde's leadership.