Maharashtra Monsoon 2024 Update: Southwest Monsoon Hits Nicobar Islands, IMD Reveals Rain Arrival Dates in State

Maharashtra Monsoon 2024 Date: The Southwest Monsoon hit the Nicobar Islands on Sunday( December 19), confirming the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Monsoon has advanced to parts of Maldives, the Southern Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands, and parts South Andaman Sea on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Given the prevailing weather conditions, Monsoon is likely to reach Kerala by May 31 and in Maharashtra by June 6 to 10.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Crisis: Delayed Monsoon Could Lead to Water Scarcity in the City

The Met Department had predicted more than normal rainfall in the country this year due to favorable conditions of La Niña. El Niño was active last year, but this year it's coming to an end. La Niña is expected to develop in three to five weeks. The IMD has predicted that the monsoon will enter Kerala on May 31, South Konkan on June 5, and the entire Maharashtra, including Vidarbha, before June 15.

"The journey of monsoon has started and it will move smoothly. There will be no obstruction. A low-pressure area will form over Bay of Bengal from May 22 and will be conducive to monsoon." - Dr. Anupam Kashyapi, senior meteorologist.

Arrivals in Kerala in four years

June 8, 2023

May 29, 2022

June 3, 2021

June 1, 2020

Earliest - 1918 (11 May)

Latest - 1972 (18 June)

Heat wave in North India

The maximum temperature has reached an all-time high in many states of the country. In some places, the mercury has reached 48 degrees Celsius. A red alert has been sounded for parts of Rajasthan, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, for the next four days. Apart from this, the maximum temperature has also been predicted to increase in Gujarat, east Rajasthan, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Bihar.

Jalgaon