Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2024: Dairy Farmers Protest Outside Assembly, Throw Milk on Road Demanding Price Hike of Up to Rs 40 Per Liter (Watch Video)

In recent days, dairy farmers have been protesting against the state government, demanding a ₹40 per liter increase in milk prices. Farmers, along with Vijay Wadettiwar's support, have gathered outside the legislative assembly to voice their grievances. To show their discontent They threw gallons filled with milks on road.

Wadettiwar has accused the government of imposing GST on milk, which has fueled discontent among farmers. The perceived lack of seriousness from the state government in addressing their demands has escalated the situation, leading to the 'Kisan Sabha' organizing a statewide protest.

Milk producers are facing losses of ₹10 to ₹15 per liter. It is suggested that the government should set a minimum price of 40 rupees for milk as announced in the Nagpur Session, reintroduce milk subsidies, raise the subsidy to 10 rupees per liter due to rising production costs and losses, provide subsidies to farmers who continue to produce milk even after the subsidy is discontinued, among other measures. This has been recommended by the committee.

Farmers are escalating their call for higher milk prices, staging a 'Rasta Roko' protest on the Kolhar Ghoti highway in Ahmednagar district. A similar demonstration took place in Chikhali village of Sangamner taluka. In Ahmednagar district, Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is facing the growing demands of farmers for increased milk prices. Farmers are preparing to protest and urge for a subsidy of at least ₹40 per liter for milk.