Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2024: Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Take Same Elevator (Watch Video)

The Maharashtra legislative assembly's monsoon session begins today (June 27) in Mumbai. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) scheduled the session to be held from June 27 to July 13, 2024.

On the first day of the monsoon session, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to the legislature in the same elevator. They were discussing while waiting on the ground of the building for the lift to come down.

#UddhavThackeray and #DevendraFadnavis exchange pleasantries on the first day of monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly. The two leaders also took the same elevator. pic.twitter.com/gcrq4ymrqB — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) June 27, 2024

In a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), both political leaders can be seen chatting with each other, while Devendra Fadnavis nods his head while talking to the leaders of the opposition party near the lift.

During the monsoon session of the state assembly, the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti alliance will present the state's Budget 2024 in both houses of the legislature on June 28.

This session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai will be the last one before the state heads to assembly polls due in September-October. The interim budget was tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.