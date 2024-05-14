Maharashtra Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Rains in Second Week of June, Details Inside

Farmers in the state faced significant losses last year due to inadequate rainfall. Currently, there is a keen interest in the onset and nature of this year's rainfall. The Meteorological Department has provided a crucial update on the monsoon, indicating an earlier arrival this year. The Southwest Monsoon is anticipated to reach Andaman and Nicobar Islands ahead of schedule. As per the IMD forecast, the monsoon is projected to hit Andaman and Nicobar on May 19, moving subsequently to other regions of the country. Typically, the monsoon arrives at Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 22 each year, but this year it is expected to make its entry three days earlier.

According to the Meteorological Department, the El Nino system is weakening in the country and the La Nina condition is becoming active, which is favorable for a good monsoon this year. Monsoon may arrive in India early. Along with La Nina, Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are also favorable for a good monsoon this year, which is a positive sign for the monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

When will the monsoon arrive in Maharashtra?

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 19. It will then reach Kerala between June 1 and June 10. Conditions are favorable for the monsoon to move from the Bay of Bengal towards the Indian mainland, so it is estimated that the monsoon will enter Indian territory by May 19.

Every year, the monsoon arrives on May 22. This year, the monsoon is expected to arrive on May 19. The monsoon is also expected to arrive early in Maharashtra. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the monsoon may arrive in Maharashtra on June 11. The monsoon is likely to start in Delhi on June 30. It will start in Chennai on June 10.

India is expected to receive above average rainfall during the monsoon this year. The IMD had also forecast above normal rainfall in May at the beginning of this month. Thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala for the next two days.