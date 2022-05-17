Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Rains to arrive in Marathwada on June 11, Mumbai on June 6

Monsoon has arrived in the Andamans yesterday. The monsoon has already reached the Andamans 6 days ago. Therefore, Maharashtra has got relief. Due to the early arrival of monsoon in the Andamans, rains are likely to arrive in the state soon.

Yesterday, the monsoon entered the Andamans. It is expected to arrive in Kerala on May 27. The monsoon is expected to reach Mumbai on June 6 and Marathwada on June 11 if conditions remain favorable. Also, the monsoon is expected to hit Vidarbha, North Maharashtra by June 11. The monsoon in these areas had to wait till July 10 after last year's break.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon entered the Andaman Sea yesterday (Monday). The southwest monsoon has entered the Andaman Sea. Six days earlier, on May 16, the monsoon entered the Andaman Sea. The monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on May 27. However, the monsoon is expected to start earlier. The meteorological department has forecast torrential rains in Kerala and Lakshadweep till May 18.

Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued in nine districts of Maharashtra, including the Konkan coast. Therefore, it is likely to rain in many places in Maharashtra. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains along the Kerala coast in the next two days. The meteorological department has forecast rains in some districts of Maharashtra from May 16 to 19. Rainfall is expected in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan. Yellow alert has been issued for Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur districts of Marathwada. The meteorological department has also forecast light to moderate rains in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan.

