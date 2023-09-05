Maharashtra: Mumbai's Gokhale bridge to miss Diwali deadline, opening pushed to December

The deadline for opening Andheri’s vital Gokhale bridge is pushed to December now from its Diwali target. According to a Hindustan Times report, local MLA Ameet Satam indicated that he anticipates the bridge may open partially in the first week of December.In a statement made to the public after the visit, Satam shared a rough timeline. He said, “It will take thirty days for assembly of girders, 15 days for launching them and pushing and lowering down the girders. These are specialised tasks and have to be executed carefully and executed under the strict supervision of railways and 40 days for concretisation and opening.”

BMC officials, however, said the November deadline was still attainable subject to availability of mega blocks by railways which, civic officials said, has been conveyed to authorities concerned. “There is no revision of timeline as of today. The contractor cannot speed up works. Even slight distortions will be risky. It is not advisable,” said a senior BMC officer.The necessity to demolish approximately 32 structures adjacent to the work site before assembly of girders can commence was discussed at the meeting. Satam said this was a case of miscommunication between the local ward office and the bridges department.“The structures were visible from the beginning, and had the BMC worked on removing it, the current delay in works that has been being caused could have been avoided,” said Satam. Former BJP corporator Abhijit Samant, who was also present, agreed that there was no synchronization between the BMC’s own departments leading to the delay. The green light for demolishing these structures only arrived on Monday during the meeting when Satam spoke to the municipal commissioner to expedite the process. Activist Zoru Bhathena, who also attended the meeting, said that the bridge may open by December-end. “This too provided there is no heavy rain, holidays taken from work during festive period or any other hidden surprises,” said Bhathena.