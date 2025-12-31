Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: BJP Wins Unopposed in Kalyan-Dombivli, Panvel, and Dhule

Municipal elections are underway across Maharashtra in 29 civic corporations, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has already secured early victories in three of them. After the completion of the scrutiny process, six BJP candidates have been elected unopposed. The party has opened its account in the Kalyan-Dombivli, Panvel and Dhule municipal corporations. These elections have intensified political activity across the state, with limited seats and a large number of aspirants leading to visible dissatisfaction among party workers in several regions. Amid this churn, the unopposed victories have provided significant relief to the BJP and boosted its morale.

In the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, three women candidates from the BJP have been elected unopposed. Rekha Chaudhary won from Ward 18, while Asavari Navre secured victory from Ward 26-C after rival nominations were rejected during scrutiny. Navre has become a corporator for the first time, whereas Chaudhary has been elected for a second term. Additionally, Ranjana Penkar was declared elected from Ward 26-B after all other applications were rejected. BJP leader Ravindra Chavan described the outcome as a decisive beginning, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally congratulated the winners over the phone.

Also Read: BMC Election 2026: Over 2,500 Candidates File Nominations as Deadline Ends

In Panvel Municipal Corporation, the BJP registered an early success even before polling, dealing a setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. BJP candidate Nitin Patil was elected unopposed from Ward 18 after the nomination of Shikap–MVA candidate Rohan Gavand was rejected during scrutiny. With only two nominations filed from the ward and one being disqualified, Patil’s victory was confirmed. He was earlier a nominated corporator of the BJP in the municipal body. The development marked a strong start for the party in Panvel ahead of the remaining election process.

In Dhule Municipal Corporation, two BJP women candidates were elected unopposed. Ujjwala Ranjit Bhosale secured victory from Ward 1-A after her nomination remained the only valid application following scrutiny. The official announcement will be made after the withdrawal deadline. Bhosale had recently resigned as the city district president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and joined the BJP. She is the wife of Ranjit Raja Bhosale. Meanwhile, Jyotsna Patil was also declared elected unopposed from Ward 6-B, further strengthening the BJP’s position in Dhule.

Revised Election Timeline