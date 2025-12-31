BMC Election 2026: Over 2,500 Candidates File Nominations as Deadline Ends

A total of 2,516 aspirants have entered the fray for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, with a sharp surge seen on the final day of nominations. On Tuesday alone, 2,122 candidates submitted their papers, election authorities confirmed. South Mumbai, spanning wards A to E from Colaba to Byculla, recorded 208 nominations. The island city as a whole accounted for 724 candidates. Meanwhile, the Eastern Suburbs witnessed the highest participation with 930 nominations, closely followed by the Western Suburbs, where 852 hopefuls filed their applications, reflecting intense political competition across Mumbai.

The nomination process was conducted over eight days, beginning on December 23 and concluding on December 30. Officials noted that political parties and independent candidates rushed to file papers during the last two days, Monday and Tuesday, leading to the heavy volume of submissions. All nomination forms will undergo scrutiny on December 31 to check documentation accuracy and eligibility. Any errors or incomplete submissions will lead to rejection. Candidates have time until January 2 to withdraw. The final list of contestants will be released on January 3, setting the stage for polling later in January.

Election Schedule