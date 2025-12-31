Delivery Worker's Strike On December 31: Zomato, Swiggy Roll Out New Year’s Eve Incentives After Gigworkers Protest for Better Pay and Insurance

Platform-based delivery workers affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have gone on strike on December 31. The delivery workers across India are demanding better working conditions, insurance, an increase in their wages, the absence of social security, and a warning that delivery services may be severely disrupted during peak hours. The delivery agents are stating that despite spending 14 to 16 hours on roads, they do not earn enough and are financially strained. The delivery agents have also stated that when a customer cancels the order, they have to face consequences.

Speaking with ANI, a delivery agent said, "We are also participating in the strike. There are many reasons. For example, the rate card. We don't get paid enough. The company doesn't provide insurance... When we go to the customer, no matter how much trouble we're in, we smile and say, 'Thank you, sir, please give us a rating.' If an order is cancelled for any reason, the penalty falls on the rider... The company should take action on this matter. We work 14 hours a day, spending day and night on the road... We don't get paid according to the amount of work we do."

Another delivery agent told ANI that delivery via different apps has been halted across India, as delivery agents are holding a nationwide protest. He said to ANI, "Currently, deliveries are stopped... We heard there's a strike, so we're not working at all... We are grateful that the company gave us a lot in the beginning. But now, they are taking back everything they gave... Other companies offer promotions, but here, we're only getting demotions... We have to work 15-16 hours to make ends meet."

Another delivery executive said the pay structure was fair during the early days, but recent revisions have made it harder for riders to earn a decent income. He also referred to an incident in the Barakhamba area, where a rider was injured in an accident but allegedly received no insurance assistance from the company. He told ANI, "Initially, the rate card was fine, but now they have changed it, causing difficulties and problems for all the riders. We don't even get insurance claims. A rider recently had an accident at Barakhamba, and he didn't receive any claim... Our team leader and senior company officials told him to create a PDF, which they would send to Bangalore... There was no response from there. We all chipped in Rs 1000-2000 to help that rider. Now that guy is working even at night, taking orders at 1 or 2 AM... The TL never answers the phone. After 20 or 25 calls, the TL answers with an attitude. And if you argue with him even a little, he blocks your ID... After working 14 hours, we're only getting Rs 700-800... Today, there's a strike all over Delhi."

The worker further claimed that team leaders are often unresponsive and, at times, block riders’ IDs when they voice their concerns. He added that even after putting in 14 hours of work, they earn only around Rs 700 to Rs 800, yet many are compelled to keep working late into the night to make ends meet.

What incentives is Zomato offering delivery workers?

A news18 report citing sources and messages sent by Zomato to delivery partners stated Zomato is offering payouts of Rs 120 to Rs 150 per order during peak hours from 6 pm to 12 am. The company is also assuring potential daily earnings of up to Rs 3,500, depending on order flow and availability. This circular has been issued to reassure Mumbai-based delivery partners ahead of December 31, 2025, amid concerns about possible disruptions. Zomato added that it has held discussions with senior local administration officials, who have assured smooth operations and no hurdles for delivery partners on New Year’s Eve. The note further added that Zomato is working closely with local authorities and will ensure rider safety, with team leads and the Quick Response Team available on the ground. If there are any disruptions, the delivery partners are advised to call the police helpline number 112 or use the SOS button on the Zomato delivery app for quick assistance. Zomato has temporarily waived penalties on order denials and cancellations. This move, delivery workers say, reduces the risk of income loss during periods of uneven order flow and heightened demand.

What has Swiggy announced for New Year’s Eve and Day?

Swiggy has also ramped up incentives for the year-end rush. As per messages circulated among delivery partners, the platform is offering the opportunity to earn up to Rs 10,000 across December 31 and January 1. For New Year’s Eve specifically, Swiggy is promoting peak-hour earnings of up to Rs 2,000 between 6 pm and 12 am, aiming to ensure sufficient rider availability during one of the busiest periods of the year.

Are quick commerce platforms also raising payouts?

Quick commerce firm Zepto has reportedly raised incentives for its delivery partners as well, according to industry sources. The move comes as food delivery and instant commerce platforms look to limit disruptions during the strike period while managing the sharp year-end spike in demand.

Why are platforms raising incentives now?

The increased incentives come after short, localised disruptions during the December 25 strike, especially in food delivery, although platforms said services stabilised later in the day. Worker unions, however, have asserted that participation and impact were more widespread and have called for sustained mobilisation on December 31.