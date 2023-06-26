Maharashtra: Muslim man ‘lynched' on suspicion of carrying beef’ in Nashik

In a shocking incident, a man was beaten to death Saturday night allegedly by a group of cow vigilantes on suspicion of smuggling beef in Nashik district of Maharashtra. Afan Ansari - the 32-year-old victim from Mumbai's Kurla - along with his aide Nasir Sheikh was transporting meat in a car when they were allegedly intercepted and thrashed by cow vigilantes.

Both of them were admitted to a hospital where one person died during treatment, police said. "On reaching the spot, we found the car in a damaged condition. The injured men were inside the car and we admitted them to a nearby hospital where one of them died," said sub-inspector Sunil Bhamre.The police have detained ten people so far in the case. On the complaint of the injured person, we have registered a case of murder and rioting and are probing it, said the police.