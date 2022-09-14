Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Latur village

Mysterious underground sounds were reported at Hasori village in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Tuesday. District officials have requested experts from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism to visit the village to study the phenomenon, he said.

The village in Nilanga tehsil is located 28 km from Killari where a deadly earthquake claimed 9,700 lives in 1993. However, no seismic activity has been recorded in the area, officials said.As per local reports, mysterious underground sounds were being heard since September 6. Latur district collector Prithviraj BP visited the village on Tuesday and appealed to people not to panic.A team of experts from the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University of Nanded will visit the village on Wednesday, officials said.

Two days back, Lucknow and several other cities of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a string of lights in the night skies. The mysterious lights appeared to be in a straight line. The lights, forming a string, appear to be blinking and were seen during the evening hours.