Maharashtra: Naxalite couple with Rs 19 lakh bounty surrenders in Gondia

In a significant development, a hardcore Naxalite couple with a combined cash reward of Rs 19 lakh on their heads has surrendered before government authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The surrender took place on September 22, with Naxal commander Lacchu, also known as Lacchan or Sukhram Somaru Kumeti (39), and his wife Kamla, alias Gauri Mehtri Samsay Halami (36), turning themselves in.

Kumeti carried a cash reward of Rs 16 lakh on his head, while his wife Halami had a bounty of Rs 3 lakh. Kumeti's involvement in the Naxal movement dates back to 1999, and he received training in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh. He served as the bodyguard of special zone committee member Shekar, also known as Sayyanna, and held positions as deputy commander in various Naxal units before becoming the commander of the Deori Dalam in Gondia.

He had six offences, including incidents involving the exchange of fire and arson, registered against him. Halami joined the Naxal movement in 2001, initially becoming a member of the Khobramendha Dalam. She underwent training in north Bastar and Balaghat and worked in several Naxal units, including Korchi, Khobramendha, Charbhatti, and Deori Dalams, and was active with 'Platoon-A.' A total of eight offences were registered against her.

The Naxalite couple cited the constant threat to their lives from security forces and the lack of ideology within the Naxal movement as reasons for their surrender. They expressed their desire to become part of the mainstream, having been impressed by the government's steps and welfare schemes. Authorities have assured that the couple will be rehabilitated according to government policies.