Maharashtra: Naxals kill two villagers on suspicion of being police informers in Gadchiroli

A group of Naxals allegedly shot dead two villagers on suspicion that they were working as police informers in separate attacks in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, informed Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli Ankit Goyal.

According to police one of the victims is a surrendered cadre.

"The victims may have been shot dead in the early hours of Thursday", said police.

As per initial information, the victims, who were in their 20 were picked up on Wednesday night.

This is the first Naxal-related incident in the district in the last five months after the encounter in which top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde was killed along with 25 ultras in November last year, added police.

( With inputs from ANI )

