Maharashtra New DGP: Rajnish Seth appointed as Director-General of Police

Rajnish Seth has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police (New DGP Maharashtra). Sanjay Pandey had additional charge of the post. The court had also slammed the government for this. Therefore, the government has finally appointed Rajnih Seth as the Director-General of Police.

Rajneesh Seth is a 1988 batch IPS officer. Rajneesh Seth was the Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Mumbai at the time of the Azad Maidan riots. Rajnish Seth remains the head of Force One Maharashtra. Seth is also the Principal Secretary of the Home Department

Sanjay Pandey has been holding the post of Director General of Police since April 2021. Rajnish Seth has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police. A Force One squad was formed at the time of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. At that time, Seth was the head of the team. Seth was the Additional Commissioner of Police for Mumbai for two years.

There is a process to appoint the Director-General of Police of the state. The names of 10 senior officers in the state have to be sent to the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC recommends the names of three senior officers for the post of Director General of Police. It also appoints a full-time director-general. The names of Hemant Nagarale, K Venkatesham, and Rajnish Seth were recommended. After that Rajneesh Seth has been appointed.