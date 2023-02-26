Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stones for Rs 3,670 crore highways in Hingoli

Union minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects in his home state Maharashtra. These include five National Highway projects totalling 212 km length at Nanded worth Rs 1,575 crore, three National Highway projects worth Rs 1,058 crore and 75 km length at Parbhani, and a National Highway project worth Rs 1,037.4 crore at Hingoli.

These projects are expected to improve the connectivity of the state's Marathwada region with neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka. The projects will help in improving industrial and agricultural development alongwith connecting religious places and promoting tourism, ANI reported.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would retain power at the Centre and in Maharashtra in polls next year on the basis of development work done since 2014.