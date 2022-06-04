Maharashtra: Not mandatory, but use mask; appeals Rajesh Tope

Corona patients have been on the rise in the state for the past few days. Against this backdrop, state health secretary Pradip Vyas has instructed the district collector to make the mask compulsory. But after this, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has given an explanation. "We have a slight increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Raigad and Thane districts. Against this backdrop, a letter has been received from the health department of the Center. It was decided to call for the use of masks in confined places. That is the point of appeal, there is no compulsion to wear masks, "Tope explained. He also said that using the word must in English does not make it compulsory, it does not make it mandatory.

"Even though the number of patients is increasing, the number of hospital admissions is negligible. There is no need to panic. I see that those who are teted positive are cured by their immunity," he said. He also clarified that we will be able to see the situation for 15-20 days, after which it will be decided whether to apply to make mask mandatory by looking at the situation and the number.