Maharashtra: Note Bundles of Rs 500 Found Under ST Bus Seat on Election Duty in Ahilyanagar

In the final days leading up to the Maharashtra elections, a large sum of money has surfaced, sparking a major controversy. A bundle of Rs 500 notes was recently discovered hidden under the rear seat of a State Transport (ST) bus on election duty in Ahilyanagar district.

The bus, which resumed passenger service after completing election duties, was involved in a shocking incident the day after the polling. A passenger noticed a khaki lacquer under the seat, opened it, and discovered two bundles of Rs 500 notes. Given that the bus had previously been used to transport Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and election staff, questions have arisen regarding how these cash bundles ended up there.

The incident occurred in Kopargaon, Ahilyanagar district, and has caused a stir within the local administration. The police are currently investigating the matter. It is suspected that the bundles of money were thrown by a party worker in an attempt to avoid detection while the bus was parked at a polling booth.

A passenger who found the bundles of money on the bus handed them over to the carrier. The bus had traveled from Kopargaon to Vaijapur-Kopargaon, and the bundles were discovered by a student on his way to Dhamori from Kopargaon. The total amount found was Rs 86,000. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.