Maharashtra: Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Says Eknath Shinde's Role in Mahayuti Government is No Longer Relevant

After the assembly elections, there is growing dissatisfaction within the Mahayuti government over the Guardian Minister positions. On Saturday, the government released the list of Guardian Ministers, but by Sunday, the appointments of two ministers were postponed, leading to conflicts over these roles. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly showed his frustration by visiting Dare village. Opposition leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar claimed that Shinde's influence is waning and hinted at the possibility of new leadership emerging.

Following the announcement, the appointments for the Guardian Ministers of Nashik and Raigad were put on hold. The Shinde faction is claiming Raigad, while the Ajit Pawar faction is opposing Girish Mahajan's nomination for Nashik. As a result, the appointments of Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Girish Mahajan were delayed. Reports indicate that Shinde is unhappy about the exclusion of Dada Bhuse and Bharat Gogavale from the list of Guardian Ministers, according to Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar expressed doubt about the government's future: "Given the current situation, I believe the people may choose to end this government. Even with a majority, internal divisions are increasing, and the competition is purely for power. It's time to say, 'Bhanda and Maharashtra, do the same.' With the changes in Guardian Ministers, the Chief Minister's position may also be in jeopardy."

When asked about Shinde's reported anger and retreat to Dare village, Wadettiwar remarked, "The only question now is whether we can express our anger and remove him. Shinde's situation is critical. Is his relevance finished? Perhaps a new beginning will follow his departure. The same could happen with Shiv Sena; we cannot overlook the possibility of a third resurgence, as Uday is strategically positioned with strong connections on both sides."