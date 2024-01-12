Maharashtra, Pench Tiger Reserve Earns Prestigious Distinction as India's First Dark Sky Park

The majestic Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Maharashtra has carved its name in the annals of astronomy by becoming India's first International Dark Sky Park (DSP). This prestigious designation, awarded by the International Dark-Sky Association, recognizes PTR's commitment to curbing artificial light pollution and preserving the pristine beauty of its night sky.

Prabhu Nath Shukla, Deputy Director of PTR stated that, "The land of tigers will now inspire stargazers who seek to delve into the universe's mysteries," He further added that, "This prestigious title positions Pench not only as India's first Dark Sky Park but also as the fifth in Asia."

The Dark Sky movement champions the protection of natural night skies, recognizing their intrinsic value as a natural, cultural, and historical resource. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has emphasized the importance of preserving natural darkness for ecological integrity, wildlife conservation, and the well-being of communities residing near protected areas.

Shukla elaborated on the initiative's genesis, citing the growing threat of light pollution to this invaluable resource. He acknowledged the Dark and Quiet Skies for Science and Society Working Group's recommendation for establishing "Dark Sky Oases" through national and local government efforts, safeguarding the right to witness a star-studded sky.

The DSP certification entails stringent measures, including implementing light-friendly policies, retrofitting existing infrastructure, and conducting outreach programs and education initiatives. Additionally, continuous night sky monitoring ensures the dark sky reserve's integrity. This certification not only grants national recognition to Pench but also propels it onto the international stage.

Capitalizing on this remarkable achievement, PTR has inaugurated a dedicated night observatory, funded by the district planning development committee. Further bolstering its celestial offerings, another telescope graces a protection tower at Wagholi, 3km from the buffer zone in Sillari, which already boasts an observatory.

Recognizing the impact on local communities, PTR has replaced over 100 street and community lights in villages surrounding the Paoni buffer area with downward-facing fixtures. This initiative minimizes light pollution, ensuring minimal disruption to the nocturnal ecosystem while enhancing the stargazing experience for visitors.

Abhishek and Ajinkya Pawse, instrumental in coordinating and documenting this noteworthy achievement, aptly summed up the significance of PTR's transformation into a Dark Sky Park: "This will provide an extraordinary opportunity for stargazers and nature enthusiasts to experience the magic of the jungle under a blanket of stars."

Pench Tiger Reserve

With its dedication to preserving the natural night sky and offering a glimpse into the celestial wonders above, Pench Tiger Reserve has redefined the boundaries of wildlife tourism, beckoning both tiger enthusiasts and stargazers alike to its enchanting embrace.