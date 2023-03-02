Maharashtra: Police arrests 30-year-old man for posting private photos and videos of woman on social media

Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane city in Maharashtra for allegedly defaming a woman by posting her private photos and videos on a social media platform, an official said.

The man created a fake account of the woman on Instagram and shared her childhood photos and videos on it, said Sujitkumar Gunjkar, senior inspector of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police's cyber cell.

In her complaint, the woman said that by posting her private photos in public domain brought humiliation for her. Her complaint was classified under the category of child pornography and the content shared by the accused was tagged as child sexual abuse material, the official said.

