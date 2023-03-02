Maharashtra: Police arrests two for travelling from Delhi to MMR to commit house breaking thefts

Two persons were arrested for allegedly carrying out house breaking thefts (HBTs) in Vasai area of Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a police official said.

On February 21, ornaments and cash cumulatively valued at Rs 2.13 lakh were stolen from a house in Manikpur, after which a probe zeroed in on the two, who admitted to travelling from Delhi to Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) only to commit such thefts, Crime Branch Unit II Senior Inspector Shauraj Ranavare said.

We got a tip off the duo was travelling to Gujarat by train from Delhi. We held them en route. They have confessed to carrying out house breakings thefts in Manickpur, Pelhar, Achole here and Sion in Mumbai, he said.

Equipment like cutters, spanners, screw drivers used for HBTs have been seized from them along with looted items like watches, demonetised notes, hard disks, mobile phones and cash, he added.