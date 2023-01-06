Maharashtra: Police asks ASI to increase number of CCTV cameras at Ajanta and Ellora Caves

The police have asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to increase the number of CCTV cameras at the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra's Aurangabad to increase security.

The Aurangabad Rural police had conducted a security audit at these sites last month and recently wrote to the ASI, Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya told PTI.

We have told the ASI to increase the number of CCTV points in both the cave complexes. Apart from this, there are some entries that need to be shut and a boundary wall should be constructed there. We have also asked them to engage more security guards, Kalwaniya said.

The police have also written to the forest department to inform about some rocks that have come loose above the cave complex in the forest area and suggested that nets may be put at these spots, he added.