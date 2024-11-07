Maharashtra Police Book E-Commerce Portal For Selling Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim T-Shirts

The Maharashtra cyber police Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against several e-commerce platforms and sellers for selling t-shirts that glorify gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim.The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed the FIR under sections 192 (provocation), 196 (promoting enmity), and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and those under the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000.

According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) against several online sellers and major marketplaces was registered after the discovery of merchandise that promotes criminal figures. The police said, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, the state's central agency for cyber crime prevention and security, launched an investigation after reports surfaced about T-shirts sold online bearing images and slogans idolising individuals with criminal backgrounds.

The official added, the gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim, are associated with serious criminal activities including organised crime, extortion, and terrorism. The police said that an FIR was registered under sections 192, 196, 353, 3 BNS, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 against the e-commerce websites. In an official statement, the Cyber Department affirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and responsible online environment.

Lawrence Bishnoi who has been imprisoned since 2014 faces multiple criminal charges, including those for extortion and murder; however, he has denied all allegations. His gang is reportedly linked to over 700 shooters operating across the world. Despite being imprisoned, Bishnoi continues to control his syndicate through illegal communications with his associates. He has been involved in some of biggest high profile murders like Killing of Sukhdool Singh, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and Baba Siddique.

Meanwhile, Dawood Ibrahim was designated a global terrorist by India and the United States in 2003, with a reward of US$25 million on his head for his suspected role in the 1993 Bombay bombing. In 2011, he was named number two on "The World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation[10] and fourth on Forbes. He has been reported to live in Karachi, Pakistan, though the government of Pakistan denies it.