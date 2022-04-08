Maharashtra Police Crime Conference: Home Minister meets senior police officials in Mumbai

The police administration has organized a 'crime conference' today against the backdrop of law and order issues being raised in the state for the last few days. The conference was attended by Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and several senior police officials from the state. The Home Minister has briefed the media on the issues discussed at the conference.



Today's crime conference was held to review the crimes situation and crimes committed in the state in the last few months. Also, the intelligence agencies have made a presentation on the issues that may arise in the future, 'informed Dilip Walse Patil. He also said that some instructions have been issued to the police against the backdrop of ongoing agitation to tarnish the image of police administration in the state.