Maharashtra: Police registers case against Thane shopkeeper after kite string kills man

Police have registered a case against a shopkeeper in Maharashtra’s Thane district for stocking and selling the banned nylon manja, days after the death of a 47-year-old man after the kite string slit his throat, an official said.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi town on Sunday night when the man was heading home on a motorcycle. The kite string got entangled around his neck and slit his throat, he said.

The police got a tip-off that a shopkeeper in the area was selling the banned nylon kite string, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said. A police team raided the shop and seized the kite string stock from there, he said.

A case was registered against the shopkeeper under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue), the official said.