Maharashtra Police seize 25 swords from auto in Nanded

After siezing 89 swords and 1 dagger in Dhule, The Maharashtra Police arrested two people and seized 25 swords from a auto in Nanded.

"Swords were transported in an Auto. Police laid the trap & it was intercepted. Seems like they were ordered from Amritsar. A boy & owner of gift shop arrested. Investigation is underway," Pramodkumar Shewale, SP, Nanded.

Police had received information that swordds were being taken in a rickshaw from Gokulnagar area of ​​the city. Based on this secret information, the police took immediate action and investigated the rickshaw. Then 25 swords were found in the autorickshaw.

Further investigation is underway.

Police have arrested Akash Gotakwad in the case. He has confessed to bringing swords for sale. The accused said that the sword was brought to Nanded by parcel from Amritsar in Punjab.