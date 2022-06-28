Maharashtra Political Crisis: Breaking! BJP leaders demanding no-confidence motion on June 30 against Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde's MLA is rumored to be coming to Mumbai tomorrow. The meeting was held at the residence of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. After this, these leaders have reached to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Bachchu Kadu and 10 MLAs from the Shinde group were to arrive in Mumbai tomorrow. They will meet the governor. On the other hand, Shinde himself had given one day to Uddhav Thackeray to take a decision. However, the BJP leader, who has been angry for the last eight days, is likely to go straight to the Raj Bhavan.

The BJP leaders will demand that the government should submit a no-confidence motion on the 30th. Along with Fadnavis, there are state president Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Darekar, Ashish Shelar and other leaders. In a short while, BJP leaders will meet the governor and come out with a letter to take a majority test.

The BJP had tried to stay away from this by announcing that it was playing the role of wait and watch as it was an internal issue of the Shiv Sena. But behind the scenes, Devendra Fadnavis had visited Delhi three times. Fadnavis had gone to Delhi on the day Shinde revolted, then once and today. After this, BJP leaders gathered at Fadnavis' residence as soon as they arrived in Mumbai. It is now clear that the green signal came from Delhi as the leader went straight to the Raj Bhavan from there.

The apex court, while relieving the Shinde group from action, had said in the Assembly that it could not ban a no-confidence motion against the Thackeray government. The court also said that the doors of the Supreme Court would be open if such an attempt was made. Now the Shiv Sena is likely to have to run to the Supreme Court to postpone the proposal.